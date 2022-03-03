News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP poll: Record Rs 328 cr worth cash, drugs seized

UP poll: Record Rs 328 cr worth cash, drugs seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 03, 2022 20:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A record Rs 328 crore worth of inducements to voters such as cash, liquor and narcotics have been seized in Uttar Pradesh since the announcement of the assembly poll schedule on January 8, Election Commission sources said on Thursday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The cumulative seizure of such illegal inducements in the five poll-going states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab -- stood at Rs 1,039.50 crore, the sources said, adding that it included drugs worth Rs 571.34 crore.

The seizure figure in Uttar Pradesh up to Thursday was Rs 328.33 crore, 1.70 times more than the total combined seizure of Rs 193.29 crore in the entire assembly polls held in 2017 in the state. Like last time, this time too assembly polls in the state are being held in seven phases.

While voting is over in Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur still have one phase each to go.

 

The commission, the sources said, has been laying special emphasis on inducement-free elections and curbing the malaise of undue money power, liquor and freebies.

A total of 128 expenditure observers have been deployed in Uttar Pradesh for effective monitoring. Over 1,800 flying squads and 2,104 static surveillance teams were operationalised to check movement of cash, liquor, drugs and freebies in Uttar Pradesh.

Eight air intelligence units of the Income Tax Department have been formed in Uttar Pradesh.

Voting for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls began on Thursday morning, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several prominent faces among the 676 candidates who are contesting on 57 seats spread across 10 districts.

Around 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

Till now, voting for 292 of the 403 assembly seats has been completed. The final phase of the elections in the remaining 54 seats will be held on March 7.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
At election time, cash is king
At election time, cash is king
'BJP may have a lot of money, but...'
'BJP may have a lot of money, but...'
Sai's Take: Cash makes the elections go round
Sai's Take: Cash makes the elections go round
Indian football: Jhingan warned over sexist remarks
Indian football: Jhingan warned over sexist remarks
Icra pegs domestic aviation industry loss at Rs 26K cr
Icra pegs domestic aviation industry loss at Rs 26K cr
Sports bodies praised for sanctions against Russia
Sports bodies praised for sanctions against Russia
Study claims India to face 4th wave; govt to examine
Study claims India to face 4th wave; govt to examine
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Misuse of money in polls will finish off democracy'

'Misuse of money in polls will finish off democracy'

Record Rs 1,000 cr seized by EC in 5 states polls

Record Rs 1,000 cr seized by EC in 5 states polls

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances