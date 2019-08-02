'Misuse of money in polls will finish off democracy'

August 02, 2019 13:07 IST

BSP legislator says his own party gives election tickets to highest bidder, warns that money politics more dangerous than bahubali politics.

Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Rajendra Gudda shocked one and all when he stated in the Rajasthan assembly that his party gives election tickets in exchange for money.

“The person who gives the ‘best price’ to contest the elections gets the BSP ticket,” Gudda said.

When contacted by Rediff.com, Gudda said he stands by what he said as he made the statement on the floor of the assembly.

“Misuse of money power is dangerous to Indian democracy,” said Gudda.

The legislator made the statement against his party at a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association seminar held in the Rajasthan assembly on Thursday. It was inaugurated by former President Pranab Mukherjee.

The session at which Gudda spoke was on ‘Changing party system and contemporary challenges of parliamentary democracy in India.'

Gudda said he made the statement in the presence of Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and pointed out to him that it was important for the commission to see that misuse of money is prevented in elections.

“Misuse of money in elections is more dangerous than bahubali (musclemen) politics. I pointed out this to the election commissioner too,” Gudda added.

“I suggested to him that it will be better in future if the Election Commission itself funds elections and give a pre-decided amount to each candidate to fight polls. If that is done it will be good for democracy,” Gudda said.

When asked if he was he going against his own party by making such statements, Gudda said, “I said whatever I had to say in the assembly and it is on record.”

“I just want to sound an alert and ring the bell of danger that misuse of money in politics will finish off our democracy.”