HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Real Estate CEO Arrested for Allegedly Duping Lawyers

Real Estate CEO Arrested for Allegedly Duping Lawyers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 01, 2026 10:15 IST

Puneet Beriwala, the CEO of real estate firm Vipul Limited, has been arrested in Gurugram for allegedly defrauding lawyers of Rs 6 crore through a fraudulent investment scheme promising high returns.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Puneet Beriwala, CEO of Vipul Limited, was arrested for allegedly defrauding lawyers of Rs 6 crore.
  • The lawyers invested in a Vipul Limited project in 2024 based on Beriwala's promise of high returns.
  • An FIR was filed after Beriwala allegedly stopped responding and failed to return the invested money.
  • The Economic Offences Wing is investigating the case and searching for Beriwala's associates.
  • Beriwala admitted to investing the defrauded money in other projects.

The CEO of a real estate company has been arrested here for allegedly duping several lawyers of Rs 6 crore on the pretext of investing their money in a project that he claimed would give good returns, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Puneet Beriwala (62), CEO of Vipul Limited and resident of Gurugram's Sector 42, was arrested on Friday. A court sent him to two-day police custody on Saturday, police said.

 

In a complaint filed on October 1 last year, some lawyers alleged that they invested Rs 6 crore in Vipul Limited in 2024 for a project after Beriwala promised them good returns.

However, after receiving the money, Beriwala stopped responding. Despite repeated requests, he did not return the money, the complaint stated.

In August last year, the complainants had staged a protest outside V Club here, raising slogans and demanding strict action against Beriwala.

Investigation and Arrest

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station against Beriwala and his associates, Sunil Bhandari and Praveen Gupta. The investigation of the case was assigned to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW-2), police said.

After Beriwala was arrested on Friday, he told police that he invested the money taken from the lawyers in other projects, they said.

"We are questioning the accused after taking him on police remand and are conducting raids to nab his associates," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man Held for Allegedly Cheating Businessman of ₹1.37 Crore in Meat Export Scam
Man Held for Allegedly Cheating Businessman of ₹1.37 Crore in Meat Export Scam
Gurugram Man Arrested for Hotel Fraud Using Fake Payment App
Gurugram Man Arrested for Hotel Fraud Using Fake Payment App
IIT Student Arrested for Aiding Cyber Fraud
Two booked in Thane for allegedly duping investors
Couple Nabbed for Selling Same Flat Multiple Times
Couple Nabbed for Selling Same Flat Multiple Times

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style0:34

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai1:03

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO