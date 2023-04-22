News
Rediff.com  » News » Ready to give my life but won't allow...: Mamata's jab at BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 22, 2023 12:56 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed some people are trying to divide the nation by pursuing politics of hate and said that she is ready to give her life but "will not allow a division of the country".

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a congregation for Eid namaz at the city's Red Road, Kolkata. Photograph: @AITCofficial/Twitter

Banerjee, speaking at a congregation for Eid namaz at the city's Red Road, also urged people to unite and ensure that the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party is defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Some people are trying to divide the country and practise politics of hate ... I am ready to give my life but will not allow any division of the country," she said, without naming anyone.

 

Accusing the saffron camp of trying to change the constitution of the country, Banerjee said "she will not allow implementation of NRC in West Bengal." It has been the TMC's stand that the National Register of Citizens and the citizen's amendment act which confers citizenship rights on minorities from neighbouring countries was not needed and existing citixenship records and acts were sufficient.

"I am ready to fight the money power (of her political opponents), and (central) agencies (which her party alleges has been unleashed on TMC with a political motive), but I will not bow my head," she said.

"In one year's time, elections will be held to decide who will come to power in our country. Let us promise that we will unite and fight against divisive forces. We must ensure that all of us together vote them out in the next polls. If we fail to protect democracy, then everything will be finished."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
