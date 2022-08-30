News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mamata says '2024 to be her last fight', sparks retirement buzz

Mamata says '2024 to be her last fight', sparks retirement buzz

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 30, 2022 12:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party from power at the Centre in 2024 will be her 'last fight'.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad's foundation day celebrations, at Mayo Road, in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 67-year-old feisty Trinamool Congress boss, however, did not clarify her remark.

"The BJP has to be defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The fight for Delhi to oust the saffron party from power at the Centre will be my last. I promise to oust the BJP from power," she said, while addressing a rally in Kolkata.

 

Without giving further clarification, she said, "The BJP has to be defeated at any cost."

"Saving West Bengal is our first fight. I promise we will remove the BJP from power at the Centre in 2024. If you try to intimidate us, we will respond," Banerjee said.

Banerjee, while referring to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi losing elections in 1989 despite winning more than 400 seats in 1984, said, "Everybody has to taste defeat."

"Indira Gandhi was a strong political leader, but she had also tasted defeat. The BJP has around 300 MPs, but Bihar is gone, and more will follow. Ahead of elections, they will sit with zero leaders," she said.

The opposition BJP, while reacting to Banerjee's 'last fight' remark, wondered whether the TMC supremo would 'hang her boots after the Lok Sabha polls'.

"She should clearly say whether she would hang her boots after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It's a foregone conclusion that the BJP would return to power for the third consecutive term," BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Mamata will prove to be a game-changer in 2024'
'Mamata will prove to be a game-changer in 2024'
'Mamata will ruin the country'
'Mamata will ruin the country'
Sorry Mamata, Congress-mukt Opposition isn't possible
Sorry Mamata, Congress-mukt Opposition isn't possible
Actor Kamal R Khan arrested over 'defamatory' tweet
Actor Kamal R Khan arrested over 'defamatory' tweet
Tips To Protect Your Skin From Humidity
Tips To Protect Your Skin From Humidity
BJP picks up the pieces in Bihar after Nitish blow
BJP picks up the pieces in Bihar after Nitish blow
Come September: Thrillers. Fantasy...
Come September: Thrillers. Fantasy...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Mamata and the Politics of Impulsiveness

Mamata and the Politics of Impulsiveness

'TMC will emerge as the real Congress'

'TMC will emerge as the real Congress'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances