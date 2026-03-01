India Working to Safely Evacuate Citizens from Middle East Amid Conflict

Amidst the volatile conflict in the Middle East, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi affirms India's commitment to the safe evacuation of its citizens, including JD(S) MLC Bhoje Gowda, stranded in the region.

Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Key Points Union Minister Pralhad Joshi assures continuous efforts to safely evacuate Indians stranded in the Middle East due to ongoing conflict.

The Indian government acknowledges the volatile situation in the Middle East, making evacuation efforts challenging.

Joshi will address the issue with relevant ministers in Delhi to expedite the safe return of Indian citizens.

The government highlights its past success in evacuating citizens during wartime, demonstrating its commitment to citizen safety.

JD(S) MLC Bhoje Gowda and his family, stranded in Dubai, are among those the government aims to bring back safely.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said the Centre was making continuous efforts to ensure the safe return of Indians stranded amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, describing the situation as "volatile".

Speaking to reporters at Rambhapuri Mutt in Chikkamagaluru, Joshi said he would take up the matter with the concerned authorities in New Delhi.

"The situation there (Middle East) is very difficult. It has come to my attention that Kannada people are stranded," Joshi said.

Noting that the government was closely monitoring developments, he added, "I will go to Delhi today and talk to the concerned ministers. All efforts will be made to bring back the Indians there safely."

Referring to past evacuation operations, the Minister said, "We have successfully brought everyone back during the war in the Modi government."

He cautioned that conditions in the region remained unstable.

"Currently, the situation there is turbulent. Even flying a plane there is dangerous," Joshi said.

"Our efforts are continuous to bring back the people there safely," the Union Minister said, adding, "JD(S) MLC Bhoje Gowda, who is stranded in Dubai with his family, and all the passengers with him should be brought back safely.