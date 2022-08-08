Ready to embrace JD-U if Nitish Kumar drops BJP: RJD

Amid a brewing political storm in Bihar, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal on Monday said it was ready to ”embrace” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal-United if he broke ranks with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: Which way will Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar go?



RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwary said that convening meetings of legislators by both parties on Tuesday was a clear indication that the situation was extraordinary.

”Personally, I am not aware of the goings-on. But we cannot ignore the fact that both parties, which together had sufficient numbers to muster a majority, have convened such meetings when an assembly session is not round the corner,” Tiwary told reporters in Patna.

”If Nitish chooses to dump the National Democratic Alliance, what choice do we have except to embrace him (gale lagaenge)? RJD is committed to fighting the BJP. If the chief minister decides to join this fight, we will have to take him along,” said Tiwary.