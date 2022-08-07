News
JD-U says it won't join Union government again

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 07, 2022 18:24 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday made it clear that it will not join the Union council of ministers, where it has been left with no representation after the resignation of R C P Singh.

IMAGE: People wear masks of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference in Patna, JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan also said that the exit of R C P Singh from the party was along expected lines since 'his body was here but his soul was elsewhere'.

"We stick to our stand of 2019 when, after the Lok Sabha polls, we had decided not to join the government at the Centre," the JD-U president said.

 

He, however, asserted 'all is well' between his party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, dismissing speculation of rift that followed a number of recent developments, including the chief minister's decision to skip a NITI Aayog meeting chaired by the prime minister, reportedly citing post-COVID debility.

R C P Singh, a former national president of the JD-U, had to give up his cabinet berth following denial of another Rajya Sabha term by the party.

He quit the JD-U on Saturday, hours after reports surfaced that the party sought an explanation from him over allegations of corruption levelled by some unidentified workers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
