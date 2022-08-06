News
RCP Singh quits JD-U amid rift with Nitish Kumar

RCP Singh quits JD-U amid rift with Nitish Kumar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 06, 2022 21:34 IST
IMAGE: RCP Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former Union minister RCP Singh on Saturday quit Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United, hours after reports surfaced that the party has sought an explanation from him over allegations of corruption levelled by some unidentified workers.

 

Singh, a former national president of the JD-U who had to give up his cabinet berth following denial of another Rajya Sabha term by the party, made the announcement at a press conference he convened at his paternal home in Nalanda district.

"The allegations are a conspiracy by those who envied my getting inducted into the Union cabinet. I would like to tell them that those living in glass houses must not hurl stones at others. I also hereby give up my primary membership of the party," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
