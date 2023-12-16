News
Rediff.com  » News » Ready For Vijay Diwas?

Ready For Vijay Diwas?

By REDIFF NEWS
December 16, 2023 08:36 IST
Indian Army personnel rehearse for Vijay Diwas that marks the victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year across the country on December 16.

 

IMAGE: Soldiers demonstrate a gun that is being displayed as part of the Indian Army's Vijay Diwas celebration at the Royal Calcutta Turf Club ground in Kolkata. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Military personnel display their skills during the full dress rehearsal of the Military Tattoo ahead of Vijay Diwas, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: A weapons exhibition as part of Vijay Diwas.

 

IMAGE: Full dress rehearsal ahead of Vijay Diwas.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
