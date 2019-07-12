Ready for trust vote, fix time: K'taka CM to speaker

July 12, 2019 14:13 IST

Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said he would seek a trust vote and asked speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to fix the time for it.

The embattled Janata Dal-Secular leader also said he was ready for everything and that he was not here to cling to power.

Kumaraswamy made the plea seeking the trust vote in the assembly, which met in Bengaluru amid a flurry of political developments that have pushed his already wobbly government on the brink of collapse.

A total of 16 MLAs including 13 from the Congress, have resigned even as two independents, who were made Ministers recently, have withdrawn support to the 13-month old Congress-JD-S coalition government.