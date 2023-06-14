News
Ready For Cyclone Biparjoy

By REDIFF NEWS
June 14, 2023 08:06 IST
Glimpses of the preparation for Cyclone Biparjoy.

 

IMAGE: Laxmi Kumar places her three-month-old son Arvind inside a cradle at a temporary shelter in Gandhidham for people evacuated from Kandla port before the arrival of Biparjoy. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People evacuated from Kandla port sit outside a school converted into a shelter in Gandhidham before the arrival of Biparjoy. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Fishermen and their family members take shelter at a primary school at Jakhau village in Kutch district ahead of the landfall of Biparjoy. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A fishermen's colony at Jakhau port in Kutch wears a deserted look ahead of the landfall of Biparjoy. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Fishing trawlers anchored at Jakhau port ahead of the landfall of Biparjoy. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Coast Guard evacuates 50 persons at Okha ahead of Biprajoy, Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: The Indian Army has flood relief personnel ready at Bhuj, Jamnagar, Gandhidham, Dharangdhra, Vadodara and Gandhinagar to provide help post the landfall of Biparjoy. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits the Bhuj military station to assess the army's readiness for Biparjoy. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rough seas and strong winds at Gomtighat in Dwarka. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Trucks are parked at a terminal in Gandhidham after all transportation was suspended before the arrival of Biparjoy. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rough seas, gushing wind and heavy rain as Gujarat awaits the landfall of Biparjoy. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A lifeguard patrols Juhu beach in Mumbai during a red flag alert due to rough seas caused by Biparjoy. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: High waves at the Gateway of India. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police personnel and a lifeguard patrol a beach in Mumbai as high waves lash the shore as Biparjoy intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Lifeguards at Juhu beach during the search operation for the four young boys who were feared drowned during high tides because of nBiparjoy. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police barricades restrict visitors from entering Juhu beach ahead of Biparjoy making landfall. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A Coast Guard helicopter searches for the missing children feared drowned after they ventured into rough seas at Juhu. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: People gather at Juhu beach during the search operation for the four boys who were feared to have drowned. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Thane Disaster Response Force personnel are seen preparing for Biparjoy's expected landfall. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
