Rediff.com  » News » Biparjoy may cause extensive damage in Dwarka, Kutch, says IMD

Biparjoy may cause extensive damage in Dwarka, Kutch, says IMD

Source: PTI
June 13, 2023 14:51 IST
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' has an extensive damaging potential and it is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat the most, the India meteorological department said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: High tides crash against the shoreline ahead of the Cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall, in Porbandar. Photograph: PTI Photo

Cyclone Biparjoy is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts near Jakhau Port on the evening of June 15 as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

 

"Its damaging potential could be extensive," IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

The cyclone could lead to extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) at isolated places in Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts on June 15.     

"Usually these areas do not receive such massive rainfall. Therefore, it can lead to flooding in low-lying areas," he said.

Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Winds gusting up to 145 kilometres are predicted to batter these districts.

"Tidal waves reaching heights of up to six metres could inundate low-lying coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. Evacuation measures have been recommended, and authorities are taking prompt action," Mohapatra said.

Source: PTI
 
Cyclone Biparjoy's Landfall: What You Must Know
Skymet predicts bleak monsoon over next four weeks
Biparjoy: WR short-terminates 56 trains to coastal Guj
B'luru woman goes to cops with mom's body in suitcase
Djokovic returns to World No 1; Nadal out of top 100
Serbian Domination: Novak's win and Jokic's NBA MVP
2002 Gujarat riots: 2 acquitted in Best Bakery case
