Ravindra Singh Yadav Named New DGP Of Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Senior IPS officer Ravindra Singh Yadav has been appointed as the new DGP of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, bringing his extensive experience in law and order to the region.

Key Points Ravindra Singh Yadav, a 1995-batch IPS officer, appointed as the new DGP of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Yadav previously served as Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order, Zone 1) in Delhi.

He succeeds Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, who has been transferred to New Delhi.

Yadav has held key postings, including Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Delhi Police.

Dhaliwal was involved in high-profile cases such as the Dhaula Kuan gangrape and Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The Union home ministry on Wednesday appointed senior IPS officer Ravindra Singh Yadav as the DGP of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said.

Ravindra Singh Yadav's Background and Experience

Before this posting, Yadav was serving as special commissioner of police (Law & Order, Zone 1) in Delhi.

Yadav, a 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the AGMUT cadre, will succeed Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, a 1997-batch IPS officer, who has been transferred to New Delhi.

Key Postings and Criminal Investigations

During his career, Yadav has held several key postings, including serving as special commissioner of police (Crime) in Delhi Police in 2022. He has handled multiple criminal investigations, operations against gangsters, and technology-driven policing initiatives.

He has also previously served as Additional Director General of Police in Arunachal Pradesh.

Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal's Tenure

Dhaliwal, during his tenure, was associated with investigations into several high-profile cases, including the Dhaula Kuan gangrape case, the murder of journalist Saumya Vishwanathan, and the Jigisha Ghosh murder case.

He was also involved in probes related to gang networks, including aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and played a role in the investigation of the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.