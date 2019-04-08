RATE: Thumbs up or down for BJP's manifesto?

Last updated on: April 08, 2019 13:49 IST

Three days before the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, April 8, released its manifesto with a focus on development and national security.

Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, were present at the launch of the manifesto -- described by the BJP as its "sankalp patra" -- in New Delhi.

Here are the highlights from the manifesto.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah release the party's manifesto, Sankalp Patra -- in New Delhi on April 8. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

>> Zero tolerance against terrorism and extremism

>> All alternative options will be explored for construction of Ram temple in a most conducive manner

>> BJP will ensure passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament with utmost respect to every state's cultural value

>> Ever farmer will get benefit of Kisan Samaan Nidhi irrespective of land holding. Pension schemes for small and marginal farmers. Rashtriya Vyapari Ayog will be set up for trading community. Pension also for small shopkeepers

>> BJP promises to spend Rs 25 lakh crore on rural development in next five years

>> Rs 6,000 yearly income support to farmers and pension to small and marginal farmers above 60 years of age

>> BJP is committed on implementation of Uniform Civil Code

>> Strike capabilities of armed forces will be strengthened by giving them modern equipment

>> Committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution, as provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents of J-K

>> 75 new medical colleges and post-graduate colleges to be established

>> Focusing on water resources, a separate Jal Shakti ministry will be formed

>> The party also plans to open another 200 Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidayalas schools by 2024

