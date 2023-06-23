UP: Dalit rape victim found hanging before giving statement

A 16-year-old Dalit girl, an alleged rape victim who was to appear before a magistrate to record her statement, has been found hanging at her house in the Haidergarh area in Barabanki, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh, the incident occurred on June 21 and the investigating officer of the case was suspended for dereliction of duty on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said, "A rape case was lodged at Haidergarh police station on June 17 and the accused was arrested on Thursday."

"The victim was to appear before a magistrate to register her statement. But she allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday. We have sent the body for post-mortem and further investigation was underway," he said.

"Following his arrest, Sonu was taken to Behta village on Thursday night to recover a country-made pistol. During the recovery, he escaped with the weapon. The accused was nabbed near Purvanchal Expressway following an encounter during which he was injured in the leg," the SP said.

The accused was undergoing treatment in the district hospital, he said.

The victim's family members have alleged that she ended her life as the accused was pressuring her to withdraw the case.

"The allegations made by the family members regarding police action in the case are also being looked into. Investigating Officer Yogendra Pratap Singh has been suspended for dereliction of duty," the SP added.