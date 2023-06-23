News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP: Dalit rape victim found hanging before giving statement

UP: Dalit rape victim found hanging before giving statement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 23, 2023 13:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 16-year-old Dalit girl, an alleged rape victim who was to appear before a magistrate to record her statement, has been found hanging at her house in the Haidergarh area in Barabanki, police said.

Image used only for representation.

According to Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh, the incident occurred on June 21 and the investigating officer of the case was suspended for dereliction of duty on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said, "A rape case was lodged at Haidergarh police station on June 17 and the accused was arrested on Thursday."

 

"The victim was to appear before a magistrate to register her statement. But she allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday. We have sent the body for post-mortem and further investigation was underway," he said.

"Following his arrest, Sonu was taken to Behta village on Thursday night to recover a country-made pistol. During the recovery, he escaped with the weapon. The accused was nabbed near Purvanchal Expressway following an encounter during which he was injured in the leg," the SP said.

The accused was undergoing treatment in the district hospital, he said.

The victim's family members have alleged that she ended her life as the accused was pressuring her to withdraw the case.

"The allegations made by the family members regarding police action in the case are also being looked into. Investigating Officer Yogendra Pratap Singh has been suspended for dereliction of duty," the SP added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rape victim's father kills self over police's inaction
Rape victim's father kills self over police's inaction
2 J-K doctors sacked in 'Shopian rape-murder' case
2 J-K doctors sacked in 'Shopian rape-murder' case
SC stays HC order to assess rape victim's manglik tag
SC stays HC order to assess rape victim's manglik tag
Mamata: 'Laluji, aap BJP ko hara sakte hai'
Mamata: 'Laluji, aap BJP ko hara sakte hai'
Nifty earnings growth to outperform most Asian peers
Nifty earnings growth to outperform most Asian peers
Jr women's Hockey WC: India to play Canada in opener
Jr women's Hockey WC: India to play Canada in opener
Flier speaks of 'hijack' on phone, gets arrested
Flier speaks of 'hijack' on phone, gets arrested
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SIT to probe rape charge against Andaman officials

SIT to probe rape charge against Andaman officials

HC asks Centre to make sex with dead punishable

HC asks Centre to make sex with dead punishable

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances