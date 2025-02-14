HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC amid 'India's Got Latent' controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC amid 'India's Got Latent' controversy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 14, 2025 12:25 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Friday said the plea of influencer Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs lodged against him over his alleged distasteful comments during a programme on YouTube will be taken up in two-three days.

IMAGE: Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. Photograph: Kind courtesy @BeerBicepsGuy/X

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar told Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for the influencer, that it does not allow oral mentioning of cases for urgent listing.

 

I have assigned the bench and it will come up (before a bench) in two-three days, the CJI said when Chandrachud submitted that the Assam police has summoned Allahbadia for joining the probe during the day.

Podcaster Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country.

An Assam police team is in Pune to issue summons to Raina in connection with a case filed in the north-eastern state over his now-deleted YouTube show India's Got Latent'. Raina has a house in Balewadi in Pune.

A case was registered on Monday in Guwahati by a resident there for alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show.

Besides Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

Earlier, Allahabadia was asked to remain present at Mumbai's Khar police station by the Mumbai police.

The YouTuber is also facing a police complaint in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has also registered the case under relevant sections of the IT Act and sought removal of all episodes -- total 18 -- of the comedy show.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ranveer Allahbadia's Rise, Journalism's Demise
Ranveer Allahbadia's Rise, Journalism's Demise
Samay Raina removes all 'India's Got Latent' episodes after row
Samay Raina removes all 'India's Got Latent' episodes after row
'Action Needs To Be Taken Against Ranveer Allahbadia'
'Action Needs To Be Taken Against Ranveer Allahbadia'
Govt blocks 'India Got Latent' episode with sex remark
Govt blocks 'India Got Latent' episode with sex remark
Ranveer Allahbadia's 'sex with parents' remark reaches Parl
Ranveer Allahbadia's 'sex with parents' remark reaches Parl

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Little Red Hearts: 45-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

10 Best Love Stories

webstory image 3

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

VIDEOS

Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi0:26

Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi

Watch: President Trump 'pulls chair' for PM Modi at White House0:32

Watch: President Trump 'pulls chair' for PM Modi at White...

Katrina glows as she arrives for Chhaava screening with Vicky0:45

Katrina glows as she arrives for Chhaava screening with...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD