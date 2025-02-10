'Action Needs To Be Taken Against Ranveer Allahbadia'

'He should be made an example of so that others will follow the law.'

IMAGE: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka 'BeerBiceps'. Photograph: Screen grab from ANI/X

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, is under fire after his outrageous comments on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent.

Hindu rightwing activist Rahul Easwar has filed a case against the YouTuber for his comments.

Why did you file a case against Ranveer Allahbadia?

No one should cross the lines of perversion into issues of family and faith. Be it any faith -- Islam, Hinduism or Christianity. Every faith and institution of family has to be respected.

He brought his own parents in his talk, which was absolute perversion. This is unacceptable and vulgar.

I have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 267 and IT Act Section 67 against him.

I complained to the Mumbai police and Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan Chaudhary has sent back a reply to me stating that he has forwarded the complaint to the deputy commissioner of police of Ranveer's area.

Since Ranveer has apologised don't you think the matter should be forgotten and he should be forgiven?

I am a Hindu right activist and I like Ranveer who is centre-right in his politics, but this is not about politics but much beyond that.

This kind of perversion and obscenity cannot be promoted.

It is good Ranveer has apologised but then an example has to be set in this case so that others are not encouraged to repeat such mistakes.

Youngsters must know that negative publicity will not help them.

I don't think anyone in any part of India will justify Ranveer's comments.

Ultra liberals too will not support Ranveer Allahbadia on his comments.

I am a father of two kids. My eldest son is a YouTuber and I do not want them to grow in such an atmosphere and milieu where their minds get poisoned by such perversion.

Don't you think the damage is already done?

This is unfortunate and therefore all these videos of Ranveer on the show need to be taken down.

We need to have some digital guidelines.

Nobody likes any kind of supervision.

But for society we need regulation and not restrictions.

I am now seeing Ranveer's parents' photos being misused on social media and they are getting abused. What mistake have they done?

It is absolutely wrong to bring them into this controversy.

Ranveer should have spoken with some responsibility as he has millions of followers on his social media and YouTube channel.

Some kind of action needs to be taken against Ranveer Allahbadia.

I saw India's Got Latent, it is absolutely vulgar. One episode shows an anchor asking a youngster, 'I will give you Rs 2 crore. What will you do for me?'

What message does the show want to send across to youngsters? This is absolutely unacceptable.

Some may say that the youngsters were having fun on the show, that this was young India having a good time, so why raise a hue and cry over it?

Lakshman Rekhas are always there.

Just imagine the plight of a girl who was asked the Rs 2 crore question on the show. Will you do something for me by taking Rs 2 crore?

Imagine what message is being sent (to society).

We are a society which respects family, pluralism, inclusion and respects everyone. Family and faith lines should never be crossed.

I am a right-winger and Dhruv Rathee is a left-winger. I may not like Dhruv's content but I respect him for his views.

Lakshman Rekha is there for every society, therefore YouTube has its guidelines. Facebook and X... every social media has their own community guidelines.

What happens to freedom of speech then?

Thank you for this question.

Liberty and responsibility are twin sisters. With freedom comes responsibility. Liberty, responsibility are not alone in itself.

Creativity comes with a sense of duty and nobody should cross a line.

In the USA you cannot cross the line of racism because there are lots of people from other races. They should not feel offended.

I am a Hindu activist but I filed a case against Sadhvi Prachi for hate speech against Muslims as I am an Indian too.

A sense of moderation should be there anywhere and everywhere.

While apologising Ranveer said comedy was not his forte. Should he not be pardoned?

I fail to understand what is comedy when you talk about your parents in such a manner of physical relationship. What is comedy in it?

To understand the context I saw the entire video and I did not find any comedy in it.

Here perversion is incentivised, provocation is incentivised. This is done because there are more views and more comments.

This is not creating good content but creating perversion and provocative content. We all love humour but this is extremism in terms of sexual perversion.

Why do you think he should be arrested?

We all like Ranveer Allahbadia and I too genuinely like him. Ranveer, who has millions of following, should be made an example of (by arrest) so that others will follow it (the law).