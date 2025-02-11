HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Govt blocks 'India Got Latent' episode with sex remark

February 11, 2025 14:33 IST

An episode of India Got Latent on YouTube, featuring obscene and vulgar comments by Ranveer Allahbadia, has been blocked following orders from the government, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia with comedian Samay Raina on his YouTube show 'India’s Got Latent' . Photograph: @ beerbiceps/Instagram

"The India Has Latent episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders," Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said in a post on X.

Allahbadia faced backlash from all quarters after his distasteful comment on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube reality show India's Got Latent went viral on social media on Monday.

 

The youtuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, later apologised for his "lapse in judgement" and also said he had asked the show creators to remove the controversial segment.

