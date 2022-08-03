Ranil Realises His Dream

Ranil Wickremesinghe -- six times Sri Lanka's prime minister -- realised his long cherished dream when he arrived on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to inaugurate the country's parliament, finally as its president.

IMAGE: Staff at Sri Lanka's parliament try to open the main door before President Wickremesinghe arrives. All photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: Wickremesinghe told parliament that talks with the IMF will begim this month to find a way out of Sri Lanka's dire economic crisis.

IMAGE: The man wearing a wig like British judges still do and gentlemen in the Middle Ages did is parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

IMAGE: With Wickremesinghe after the inauguration of a new session of parliament is his successor as prime minister, Dinesh Gunawardena.

IMAGE: Wickremesinghe leaves parliament as Prime Minister Gunawardena and Speaker Mahinda Abeywardena look on.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com