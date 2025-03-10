Ramzan gift: Swiggy lets users to pause food notifications while fasting

Swiggy on Monday announced the launch of the 'Fasting Mode' feature that offers users the flexibility to pause food notifications whenever they observe a fast.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: R Raveendran/ANI Photo

Starting with Ramzan and extending to other fasting periods such as Navratri, this feature does not interfere during fasting hours while keeping the platform ready for users when they need it, the company said in a statement.

"Users can switch Fasting Mode on or off anytime from the Swiggy app. Once activated, food notifications will be paused between Suhoor (pre-dawn) and 4 PM for all users observing fasting during Ramzan Notifications automatically resume after fasting hours, without users having to turn them back on," Swiggy stated.

The mode shall continue to be available throughout the year for various fasting occasions, giving users more flexibility in managing their food notifications.