T'gana allows early leave for Muslim staffers during Ramzan; BJP slams move

The Telangana government has issued a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during the holy month of Ramzan, a move slammed by the Opposition BJP, which wondered why such measures are not extended during Hindu festivals.

The saffron party dubbed the move as appeasement politics, but the ruling dispensation said such a facility was nothing new.

According to the circular, all the Muslim employees, including teachers, contract and outsourced staff, employees of Boards, Corporations and public sector, are permitted to leave offices at 4 PM, ahead by an hour during Ramzan, from March 2 to March 31, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of service.

Hitting out, firebrand BJP MLA Raja Singh said the permission granted to Muslim employees is "appeasement politics at its peak".

"Telangana govt allows early leave for Ramzan but ignores Hindu festivals. Equal rights for all, or none," he said on the social media platform 'X,' while also posting a copy of the official circular.

Taking exception to Raja Singh's comments, ruling Congress leader and the government's adviser on minority affairs Mohammed Ali Shabbir said there is nothing new in the government's decision.

"The facility was given during the BRS regime. Many BJP governments are also giving in many states. Not just in Telangana and not just this year. It has been there since several years. One hour facility is given," he told PTI Videos.

Shabbir said such special facilities and arrangements are made during festivals, irrespective of the community, like Ganesh Chaturthi and Bonalu (celebrated in Telangana).

It is the duty of the government to help the citizens during festivals, he added.

Coming down heavily on the Congress government over the move, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked why such exemptions are not given to Hindu devotees who take 'Ayyappa Deeksha' (41 day vow of devotion to Lord Ayyappa) and others.

The Ayyappa devotees find it difficult to observe the guidelines to the 'Deeksha' as they have to carry out the responsibilities of their job, Kumar said.

"Why is such an exemption given only to Ramzan devotees? We are called communal when we ask such questions," he said, addressing an event at Mancherial town.

Meanwhile, state Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, incharge of Hyderabad, held a meeting with officials on the arrangements for Ramzan in the city.

He emphasised the need for ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply, garbage disposal and other essential services in major mosques, key intersections, and across the city, an official release said.

He also noted the issues raised by public representatives in the meeting and directed senior officials to take necessary action.

Prabhakar said the Telangana government believes in treating all citizens equally and compassionately and the efforts to enhance essential services during Ramazan align with this approach, the release said.

During the meeting, adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for issuing orders allowing Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during Ramzan.

He also welcomed the possibility of issuing separate orders permitting businesses and shops to remain open till late night during the holy month. Such an order from the Labour department would facilitate business activities during Ramzan, Shabbir said.