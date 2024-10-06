News
Ramlila actor dies on stage, Delhi minister blames Covid vaccine

Ramlila actor dies on stage, Delhi minister blames Covid vaccine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 06, 2024 18:17 IST
A 56-year-old man died after he suffered a heart attack on stage while performing the role of Lord Rama at a Ramlila in Vishwakarma Nagar of Shahdara, police on Sunday said.

Image only for representation.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Sunil Kaushik, was a property dealer.

Rahul Kaushik, a family member, told PTI that Sunil was one of the founding members of the 'Jai Shri Ramlila' committee.

 

"Uncle had been performing the role of Raja Ram since 1987. He also used to sing," he said.

Sunil was performing Sita's 'swayamvar' scene which required him to break the bow, however, while singing a song, he felt a sudden chest pain and went backstage, where he collapsed, Rahul said.

His wife and son, present there, rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was put on a ventilator.

After one hour, he was declared dead, Rahul said.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the death could be linked with COVID vaccine.

'It is a common discussion that after the COVID-19 vaccine, such cases are continuously appearing in India, where young people are dying of heart attacks while walking,' he said on X in Hindi.

A video of the incident widely circulated on social media showed Sunil performing the scene and then rushing backstage.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
