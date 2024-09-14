News
9-year-old dies of cardiac arrest in UP school

9-year-old dies of cardiac arrest in UP school

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 14, 2024 19:43 IST
A 9-year-old student of Montfort School in Lucknow died of cardiac arrest while playing in the premises, the school principal said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the school principal on Thursday, after receiving information that a student of Class 3, Manvi Singh, fell unconscious in the playground, she was rushed to the nearby Fatima Hospital.

 

The girl's family took her to Chandan Hospital, where the doctors said that she died due to cardiac arrest, the principal said.

The matter also came to the notice of the police, but the girl's family has said that no action will be taken, they said.

After receiving information about the girl's death, a holiday was declared in the school on Friday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
