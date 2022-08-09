News
Rediff.com  » News » Yogi gets death threat over emergency WhatsApp helpline

Yogi gets death threat over emergency WhatsApp helpline

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 09, 2022 11:28 IST
A WhatsApp message threatening to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was received on the Uttar Pradesh police's text helpline following which a case was registered against a man, official in Lucknow said Tuesday.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police said the message was sent allegedly by a person named Shahid on the WhatsApp number of Dial-112 helpline.

 

He threatened to bomb the chief minister, the police said.

A first information report (FIR) was filed Monday at the Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow by headquarters station commander Subhash Kumar.

Police said several teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Cyber cell and surveillance teams are also working on it, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
