Yogi gets death threat over emergency WhatsApp helpline

A WhatsApp message threatening to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was received on the Uttar Pradesh police's text helpline following which a case was registered against a man, official in Lucknow said Tuesday.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police said the message was sent allegedly by a person named Shahid on the WhatsApp number of Dial-112 helpline.

He threatened to bomb the chief minister, the police said.

A first information report (FIR) was filed Monday at the Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow by headquarters station commander Subhash Kumar.

Police said several teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Cyber cell and surveillance teams are also working on it, they said.