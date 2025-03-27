Karni Sena workers attack SP MP's house in Agra over Rana Sanga remarks

The residence of Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman was attacked in Agra on Wednesday allegedly by workers of the Karni Sena, days after the lawmaker's remarks in Parliament on Rana Sanga triggered a row.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Karni Sena demanded apologies from Suman and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for "insulting" its hero and said its protest would continue in a peaceful manner, with its chief asking the group's workers to not take law into their hands.

Yadav slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its claims of "zero tolerance" against crime, following the attack at Suman's house and questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's authority, alleging that despite his presence in Agra on Wednesday, the house of the SP lawmaker was vandalised.

Uttar Pradesh Women Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav has sought an apology from Suman over his remarks on Rana Sanga.

Aparna, a BJP leader, is also Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law.

Scores of activists and supporters of Karni Sena, a caste-based group advocating Rajput pride, vandalised the lawmaker's house located near Hariparvat Chauraha here around 1 pm. Multiple cars parked outside the house were damaged, chairs were broken and the house's glass windows were shattered.

Videos showed a handful of police personnel confronting the mob as it went on a rampage in the posh neighbourhood. A policeman was also seen getting injured in the skirmish.

Speaking about the incident, the MP's son Ranjit Suman said, "For several days, abusive language has been used on social media and threats were being made. For the past two days, there were talks of surrounding the house.

"The police administration was aware of this but no action was taken. Instead, they (attackers) were patronised. They attacked with sticks, rods, and swords," he said.

The incident took place on a day Chief Minister Adityanath was in the city for a public event.

A video of the Rajya Sabha MP surfaced recently in which he is purportedly heard saying that Rana Sanga was a "traitor" who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Rana Sanga or Sangram Singh I was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

Referring to Ramji Lal Suman's remark, Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Singh Amu demanded that he and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tender an apology. He claimed the remarks insulted a hero who defeated the Mughals.

"The Karni Sena workers should not take the law into their own hands, keep their protest democratic and extend support to police and the administration. As for the damage at the Rajya Sabha MP's home, we will provide him with new chairs and get windshields of the damaged cars replaced," he said in a video shared on social media.

"Akhilesh Yadav and Ramji Lal Suman must immediately apologise. We will peacefully continue our protest. If lawmakers have freedom of speech, we also have the right," he added.

In light of the attack, Akhilesh took to X to condemn it. He questioned the CM's authority and his government's claims of zero tolerance against crime in the state.

"When a violent attack on a PDA MP's house cannot be stopped even in the presence of the chief minister, then 'zero tolerance' is bound to become zero," Yadav wrote.

By PDA, Yadav referred to Pichhde (OBCs), Dalits (SCs) and Alpsankhyak (minorities), a term he frequently uses to describe his party's voter base. He also described Adityanath as an "outgoing CM".

Yadav further mocked the government's use of AI technology which was recently highlighted during the Maha Kumbh to estimate the number of pilgrims through AI-enabled cameras.

"If the CM is still in charge, he should take immediate action and use AI to identify and punish the culprits. Otherwise, it will be assumed that this attack on a PDA MP happened with his approval," he wrote, condemning the incident.

Separately, talking to PTI, Aparna Yadav said, "Whatever he (Suman) said on Rana Sanga lacks historical evidence. It appears to be more of an attempt to project himself. He should either apologise or resign for claiming that Rana Sanga invited Babar to come here and rule India."

Aparna is the daughter-in-law of SP founder and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"There is no historical evidence to support the SP MP's claim. I think he and the entire opposition should brush up their knowledge of India's history which is full of stories of many such kings who sacrificed their lives for their land and protected the sovereignty of India. He must apologise," she said.

The Karni Sena, which is active in states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, has been involved in violent protests during the making of Hindi films 'Padmavat' and 'Panipat' over what they called the wrong depiction of history, and for demanding caste-based reservations for the Rajput community.

Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Tyagi said several people from the mobs have been taken into custody. He claimed that the police had tried to stop the attackers at multiple spots in the city and its efforts helped avert a bigger incident.

"The group was outraged with a statement of the SP MP. The people under the banner of the Karni Sena had reached the MP's house, the police had set up barricades at various places to stop them and they were stopped at different spots, some were taken into custody also," he told reporters.

"There was a police team deployed at the MP's residence, where some people reached by hiding their identities and hurled stones at the honourable MP's home, vandalising it. The police used mild force to stop them, take them into custody and send them back. Further legal proceedings are underway," Tyagi said.

On the number of people taken into custody, the officer told reporters that their counting was yet to be done as the detainees were held at different spots.

"The police tried to stop them at various spots but they reached the house by hiding their identities, sneaking through different ways. It was because of the police effort that a major incident was averted," he claimed.