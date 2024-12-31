HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rajnath's Target Practice, Temple Run

By REDIFF NEWS
December 31, 2024 09:26 IST

On Sunday, December 29, 2024, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the outstanding contributions of the Indian Army's training institutions during his visit to Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.

This visit included stops at the Army War College, thew Infantry School and the Military College of Telecommunication and Engineering, three premier institutions shaping the strategic and operational expertise of Indian Army personnel.

The minister was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officers of the Indian Army.

The next day, Rajnath Singh visited the Mahakal temple in Ujjain with General Dwivedi.

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh with General Dwivedi during their visit to the Mahakal temple. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh and General Dwivedi offer prayers at the Mahakal temple.

 

IMAGE: A view of the minister and the general offering prayers.

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh and General Dwivedi during the prayers, here and below.

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
