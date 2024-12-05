Yes, It Happened This Year

Some glimpses from the year gone by.

JANUARY

Protecting Democracy In Brazil

IMAGE: A security guard uses an anti-drone weapon against a drone flying near the Planalto Palace and the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2024 during events to mark the consolidation of democracy in Brazil, a year after supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the presidential palace, Congress and supreme court. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

FEBRUARY

Taylor Swift Wins Another Grammy

IMAGE: Taylor Swift accepts the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights during the Grammys in Los Angeles, February 4, 2024. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Security Breach In Chile

IMAGE: A police officer detains a man on the ground who tried to approach Chile's President Gabriel Boric with a briefcase at former president Sebastian Pinera's funeral at the presidential palace La Moneda in Santiago, Chile, February 9, 2024. Photograph: Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters

Putin's Iron Grip

IMAGE: Police officers detain a woman during a gathering in memory of Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny near the Wall of Grief monument to the victims of political repression in Moscow, February 17, 2024. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

MARCH

When Dali Crashed

IMAGE: A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, March 26, 2024, causing it to collapse. Photograph: Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

MAY

Trump On Trial

IMAGE: A man holds a placard outside the Manhattan criminal court in New York City, May 30, 2024 following the verdict in former US president Donald J Trump's criminal trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

JUNE

Shopping With Guns

IMAGE: A woman with a rifle shops in a bakery in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 4, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Tyrants Go For A Ride

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un ride an Aurus in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 20, 2024. Photograph: KCNA/Reuters

JULY

All Ears To Trump

IMAGE: A combination image shows Republican presidential nominee Donald J Trump with a bandaged ear after he was injured in an assassination attempt, and supporters wearing bandages over their ears in tribute to Trump during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 16, 2024 and July 17, 2024. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz, Andrew Kelly, Marco Bello, Brian Snyder, and Mike Segar/Reuters

Ring The Moon

IMAGE: The moon is pictured with the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, July 23, 2024. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Swapping Shorts

IMAGE: Steve Tomasin of the United States and Rodrigo Isgro of Argentina swap shorts after the men's Rugby Sevens match between Argentina and the USA at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France, July 27, 2024. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

AUGUST

After The Assassination

IMAGE: The funeral of assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2024. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

OCTOBER

Northern Lights

IMAGE: The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, light up the sky over an old grain elevator in Brant, Alberta, Canada, October 7, 2024. Photograph: Todd Korol/Reuters

When Hunger Strikes In War

IMAGE: Palestinians gather to buy bread from a bakery amid the Israel-Hamas conflict in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, October 24, 2024. Photograph: Ramadan Abed/Reuters

NOVEMBER

Goodbye Lady Carter

IMAGE: Former US president Jimmy Carter. who turned 100 on October 1, at a tribute service for his late wife Rosalynn Carter at the Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, Georgia, November 28, 2023. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com