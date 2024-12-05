Yes, It Happened This Year

Some glimpses from the year gone by.
JANUARY
Protecting Democracy In Brazil
IMAGE: A security guard uses an anti-drone weapon against a drone flying near the Planalto Palace and the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2024 during events to mark the consolidation of democracy in Brazil, a year after supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the presidential palace, Congress and supreme court. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters
FEBRUARY
Taylor Swift Wins Another Grammy
IMAGE: Taylor Swift accepts the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights during the Grammys in Los Angeles, February 4, 2024. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters
Security Breach In Chile
IMAGE: A police officer detains a man on the ground who tried to approach Chile's President Gabriel Boric with a briefcase at former president Sebastian Pinera's funeral at the presidential palace La Moneda in Santiago, Chile, February 9, 2024. Photograph: Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters
Putin's Iron Grip
IMAGE: Police officers detain a woman during a gathering in memory of Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny near the Wall of Grief monument to the victims of political repression in Moscow, February 17, 2024. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters
MARCH
When Dali Crashed
IMAGE: A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, March 26, 2024, causing it to collapse. Photograph: Julia Nikhinson/Reuters
MAY
Trump On Trial
IMAGE: A man holds a placard outside the Manhattan criminal court in New York City, May 30, 2024 following the verdict in former US president Donald J Trump's criminal trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters
JUNE
Shopping With Guns
IMAGE: A woman with a rifle shops in a bakery in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 4, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters
Tyrants Go For A Ride
IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un ride an Aurus in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 20, 2024. Photograph: KCNA/Reuters
JULY
All Ears To Trump
IMAGE: A combination image shows Republican presidential nominee Donald J Trump with a bandaged ear after he was injured in an assassination attempt, and supporters wearing bandages over their ears in tribute to Trump during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 16, 2024 and July 17, 2024. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz, Andrew Kelly, Marco Bello, Brian Snyder, and Mike Segar/Reuters
Ring The Moon
IMAGE: The moon is pictured with the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, July 23, 2024. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
Swapping Shorts
IMAGE: Steve Tomasin of the United States and Rodrigo Isgro of Argentina swap shorts after the men's Rugby Sevens match between Argentina and the USA at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France, July 27, 2024. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters
AUGUST
After The Assassination
IMAGE: The funeral of assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2024. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
OCTOBER
Northern Lights
IMAGE: The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, light up the sky over an old grain elevator in Brant, Alberta, Canada, October 7, 2024. Photograph: Todd Korol/Reuters
When Hunger Strikes In War
IMAGE: Palestinians gather to buy bread from a bakery amid the Israel-Hamas conflict in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, October 24, 2024. Photograph: Ramadan Abed/Reuters
NOVEMBER
Goodbye Lady Carter
IMAGE: Former US president Jimmy Carter. who turned 100 on October 1, at a tribute service for his late wife Rosalynn Carter at the Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, Georgia, November 28, 2023. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com