Home  » News » Images To Remember 2024

Images To Remember 2024

By REDIFF NEWS
December 07, 2024 11:54 IST
Some more glimpses from the year gone by.

 

IMAGE: Cows and buffaloes wade into the polluted Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 5, 2024. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A farm labourer holds a rice sapling as he prepares to plant them in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 22, 2024. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The moon blots out the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Carbondale, Illinois, April 8, 2024. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The last supermoon of 2024, dubbed 'Beaver Moon' rises behind a minaret of a mosque under construction in Cairo, Egypt. November 15, 2024. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sigrid Pena wears a homemade mask to view a partial solar eclipse at the New York Hall of Science in Queens borough, New York City, April 8, 2024. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man jumps off the apparent remains of a ballistic missile lying in the desert, following an attack by Iran on Israel, near the southern city of Arad, Israel. October 2, 2024. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The sister of Major Mohammad Farhat, who was killed in an Israeli strike with two other soldiers on the outskirts of the village of Yater in southern Lebanon, attends a ceremony to pay tribute to his death in Beirut, Lebanon, October 26, 2024. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security forces spray people as Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men protest an Israeli supreme court ruling that requires the State to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students to the military in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem, June 30, 2024. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A surfer rides a wave at the Paris 2024 Olympics surfing site in Teahupo'o, Tahiti, French Polynesia, August 6, 2024. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Buddhist monks pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony commemorating Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province outside Bangkok, Thailand, February 24, 2024. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Gendarmes of the French National Gendarmerie Intervention Group take part in a drill as part of their preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, near Paris, April 26, 2024. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person is detained after the shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Handlova, Slovakia, May 15, 2024. Photograph: Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Greek university students clash with riot police during a demonstration against a planned bill which opens the way for the operation of private universities in Athens, February 1, 2024. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Slovenia's Timi Zajc in action during ski jumping training at the 4 Hills tournament in Innsbruck, Austria. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ice swimmer Fenwick Ridley takes a cold water swim class into a manmade ice channel in Sweethope Loughs ahead of open water practice in Harle, Northumberland, Britain, January 17, 2024. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters work at the Haneda international airport in Tokyo, January 2, 2024 after a Japan Airlines' A350 airplane caught fire. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ambulances and vehicles of Russian emergency services are parked at the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue outside Moscow, March 22, 2024, following a shooting. Photograph: Yulia Morozova/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
