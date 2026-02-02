Rajnath calls Coast Guard a 'wall of trust' after Operation Sindoor

Singh said Operation Sindoor displayed 'seamless inter-service coordination' within India's multi-layered maritime security system, and reaffirmed the role of the ICG as a 'frontline force'

IMAGE: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Indian Coast Guard, in New Delhi, February 1, 2026. Photograph: PIB Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Key Points Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Indian Coast Guard's role in Operation Sindoor, highlighting their strategic asset deployment and enhanced surveillance.

The Coast Guard has evolved into a significant pillar of India's national security, equipped with advanced technology and capabilities.

The ICG's responsibilities have increased in tackling challenges like drug trafficking, piracy, and marine pollution.

The ICG is poised to achieve its target force levels of 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft by 2030.

Rajnath Singh urged the ICG to prepare a roadmap for the next 25 years, focusing on organizational reforms and future readiness.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday praised the role of the Indian Coast Guard during last year's Operation Sindoor, saying the maritime force had deployed strategic assets in advance, enhanced surveillance along the western coast, and maintained a "high alert" in the coastal and creek areas.

Addressing an event to mark the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) 50th Raising Day, Singh also said the operation displayed "seamless inter-service coordination" within India's multi-layered maritime security system, and reaffirmed the role of the ICG as a "frontline force".

In his address, the defence minister also made a reference to the Union Budget 2026-27 presented on Sunday, calling it a budget that reflects "what is on India's mind ('Bharat ke mann ka budget hai')".

Raised on February 1, 1977, the ICG was envisioned to address emerging maritime challenges and safeguard India's expanding marine interests.

Singh said in the past five decades, the Coast Guard has emerged as an "important pillar" of India's national security, and the ICG has been transformed into a "massive, modern, and powerful force" equipped with advanced ships, helicopters, modern aircraft and best technologies.

In his address, he enumerated the various key roles played by the ICG, from preventing terrorism, arms and human trafficking to ensuring maritime security, and from saving lives and responding to natural disasters, to controlling other illegal activities, saying the force remains vigilant on every front.

"Besides, your big achievement is also what you did during Operation Sindoor, which was effected under an environment of heightened maritime sensitivity," he said.

The defence minister said that the ICG, under a "fast and firm response", had "deployed strategic assets in advance, enhanced surveillance along the western coast, and maintained a high alert in coastal and creek areas".

He described the ICG as a "wall of trust" on India's maritime border, saying it demonstrated the true meaning of service to the nation.

"Operation Sindoor displayed seamless inter-service coordination within India's multi-layered maritime security system, and reaffirmed the role of the Indian Coast Guard as a frontline force," Singh said.

Established in 1977 with just seven surface platforms, the ICG has evolved into a formidable maritime force comprising 155 ships and 80 aircraft, officials said.

By 2030, the ICG is "poised to achieve its target force levels of 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft, firmly establishing itself among the world's premier coast guard services," they said.

Singh said in an era of global instability and growing maritime threats, its responsibilities have increased even more.

"Its contribution in tackling challenges such as drug trafficking, piracy, illegal trade, and marine pollution is decisive. Saving over 11,800 lives at sea since its inception clearly demonstrates its courage, skill, and sense of duty.

"Be it cyclones, maritime accidents, or regional humanitarian missions like Operation Sagar Bandhu, it has demonstrated prompt response, compassion, and a professional approach. Multi-agency coordination, the role of first responders in disaster management, and the display of humanity, along with professionalism, strengthen national security," he said.

Singh exhorted the ICG to prepare a "clear, well-targeted, and visionary roadmap" for the next 25 years as the nation marches forward towards the goal of Viksit Bharat at 2047 with determination.

He emphasised that the roadmap should not only encompass manpower planning and capability development, but also define where the ICG sees itself as an organisation by 2047.

Singh urged the ICG to focus on organisational and structural reforms that will make it more "agile, responsive and future oriented".

"If this introspection and reforms are initiated today, then on 100 years of our independence, the ICG will not only become a strong guardian of maritime security, but also a shining symbol of Viksit Bharat's maritime prowess," he said.

Singh also unveiled the ICG's 'Swarnim Jayanti' logo, and released a commemorative stamp.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, Defence Secretary R K Singh, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Director General, ICG, Paramesh Sivamani, were present at the event hosted at the Bharat Mandapam here.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended greetings to all ranks of the ICG on the occasion.

"#ICGRaisingDay2026 Hon'ble President of #India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu extended her warm wishes to @IndiaCoastGuard on the occasion of 50th raising day. #IndianCoastGuardDay2026 #WeProtect," the ICG posted on X on Sunday, and shared a written message of the President.

Prime Minister Modi in a post on X earlier in the day, said, "On their Raising Day, greetings to all the ranks of the Indian Coast Guard. They have made a mark for standing as a steadfast shield along our shores. Their unwavering commitment to maritime security, swift disaster response and protection of our marine ecosystem is commendable. @IndiaCoastGuard".