HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Beating Retreat echoes with Vande Mataram, military might, Op Sindoor

Beating Retreat echoes with Vande Mataram, military might, Op Sindoor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
5 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 30, 2026 02:04 IST

x

The formations included Gaganyaan (spaceflight mission), Operation Sindoor, the tri-services' logo, and coat of arms of the newly-raised Bhairav Battalion, which made its Republic Day parade debut this year

IMAGE: Beating Retreat ceremony 2026 is underway at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, January 29, 2026. Photograph: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo

With patriotic music and ceremonial pageantry, India on Thursday celebrated its military valour, the success of Operation Sindoor and the timeless spirit of 'Vande Mataram' at the Beating Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, bringing the curtains down on this year's Republic Day celebrations.

Key Points

  • Bands of the Indian Air Force, Navy, Army and the paramilitary forces played an array of foot-tapping melodies, including 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja', 'Vijay Bharat', 'Brave Warrior', 'Jhelum' and 'Jai Ho',
  • The IAF band, conducted by Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar, played tunes such as 'Brave Warrior', 'Alert (Post Horn Gallop)', and 'Flying Star', as its members intermittently stood in formations representing MiG-21, BrahMos, and 'Sindoor'
  • They also symbolically hailed the Indian women's cricket team's victory in the ICC ODI World Cup last year

The sesquicentenary of 'Vande Mataram' was the overriding theme of the ceremonial event held at the Vijay Chowk and presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived at the venue in a traditional buggy to the sound of bugles, adding a ceremonial grace to the occasion.

Bands of the Indian Air Force, Navy, Army and the paramilitary forces played an array of foot-tapping melodies, including 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja', 'Vijay Bharat', 'Brave Warrior', 'Jhelum', 'Jai Ho', 'Veer Seepahi', as well as 'Vande Mataram', marking 150 years of the national song, in the presence of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs, among a host of other dignitaries.

Several giant screens installed at the venue telecast live visuals as the bands performed, much to the delight of the spectators. Members of many bands, while belting out lilting tunes, also stood in various formations, representing key events and milestones of the country, such as 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', iconic military landmarks, the eternally vigilant soldier of the country, and some of the potent weapons India used during Operation Sindoor last May.

The formations included Gaganyaan (spaceflight mission), Operation Sindoor, the tri-services' logo, and coat of arms of the newly-raised Bhairav Battalion, which made its Republic Day parade debut this year.

They also symbolically hailed the Indian women's cricket team's victory in the ICC ODI World Cup last year.

The giant screens also flashed aerial visuals of different formations, along with a series of digital inset images depicting them through graphics.

India also put its ancient military ethos in sharp focus with bands synchronising in formations such as 'Ardhachandra Vyuha' (half-moon-shaped battle formation used in ancient times) and 'Garuda Vyuha' (a formation referred to in Mahabharata).

The Indian Air Force band, conducted by Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar, played tunes such as 'Brave Warrior', 'Alert (Post Horn Gallop)', and 'Flying Star', as its members intermittently stood in formations representing MiG-21, BrahMos, and 'Sindoor' while inset images played on the big screens.

 

As music flooded the ceremonial square and the tricolour fluttered in the air, another inset depicted a symbolic video clip showing a BrahMos missile being released from a fighter jet and hitting a target.

As dusk fell, Operation Sindoor got another nod from the band of the IAF, whose air power played a critical role in the military action launched on May 7 last year in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Instruments of some of its band members were wrapped with LED-like coverings on which the characteristic logo of the operation, some of the key platforms used during the action and other military assets were displayed, with a set of inset images depicting Rafale, Tejas, Su-30, BrahMos, S-400 air defence system, Netra, Prachand and C-130 played on the giant screens.

The Indian Navy band, led by M Antony, MCPO MUS II, belted out lilting tunes like 'Sagar Pawan' and 'Maa Tujhe Salam', simultaneously making formations such as '150' (in Hindi numerals) followed by 'Vande' and 'Mataram', and 'Matsya Yantra' (an ancient maritime navigation tool). CAPF bands also played several tunes, including 'Vijay Bharat', which celebrates India's rise and its culture and heritage. In a departure from tradition, this year the seating enclosures at Vijay Chowk were named after Indian musical instruments -- 'bansuri', 'damaru', 'ektara', 'esraj', 'mridangam', 'nagada', 'pakhawaj', 'santoor', 'sarangi', 'sarinda', 'sarod', 'shehnai', 'sitar', 'surbahar', 'tabla' and 'veena'.

The signages put up along the way, and near the enclosures, also depicted images of these instruments. When 'Vande Mataram' was played by a band, it was complemented with sitar and tabla played by military personnel on the sidelines.

Other tunes that regaled the audience included 'Bharat Ke Shaan', 'Nritya Sarita', 'Josheela Desh', and 'Jai Bharati'. The ceremony closed with a rendition of 'Sare Jehan Se Achha', as buglers sounded the retreat call from atop the Raisina Hill.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Vijay Chowk to echo with Vande Mataram at Beating Retreat ceremony
Vijay Chowk to echo with Vande Mataram at Beating Retreat ceremony
SEE: 'This is for all the frontline warriors'
SEE: 'This is for all the frontline warriors'
Republic Day 2026: India showcases military might at 77th R-Day parade
Republic Day 2026: India showcases military might at 77th R-Day parade
'Op Sindoor' tableau to showcase India's military might on R-Day
'Op Sindoor' tableau to showcase India's military might on R-Day
Bhairav Battalion, Suryastra: Many firsts at R-Day Parade
Bhairav Battalion, Suryastra: Many firsts at R-Day Parade

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Barkha Singh Turns Up the Heat in Her Latest Stunning Look1:09

Barkha Singh Turns Up the Heat in Her Latest Stunning Look

Raj Thackeray Condoles Sharad Pawar in Baramati0:40

Raj Thackeray Condoles Sharad Pawar in Baramati

Bird's eye view: Thousands gather to pay last respects to Ajit Pawar2:53

Bird's eye view: Thousands gather to pay last respects to...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO