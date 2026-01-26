R-Day parade showcases BrahMos, Akash, new battle formation

The flypast, one of the most eagerly-awaited events of the parade, saw the participation of a total of 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters

India showcased its frontline military assets including Brahmos and Akash missiles, rocket launcher system 'Suryastra', Main Battle Tank Arjun and newly-raised Shaktiban Regiment at the Republic Day parade on Monday.

IMAGE: The India Army's BrahMos missile launcher is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The ceremonial event at the Kartavya Path also celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor with a special arrowhead formation during the flypast and through display of a special tri-services tableau marking the synergy among the Army, Navy and the Air Force during May 7-10 conflict with Pakistan.

President of the European Council, Antonio Costa and the President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen graced the celebrations as chief guests.

Key Points For the first time, the parade showcased a phased 'Battle Array Format' of the Indian Army, including its aerial component

The combat elements followed with T-90 Bhisma and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais with aerial support from Apache AH-64E and Prachand Light Combat Helicopter

The parade included BrahMos and Akash weapon systems, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, Dhanush artillery gun, Divyastra Battery, and a static display of some drones

This new format seeks to make the parade-watching more engaging for spectators, officials said.

IMAGE: Combat elements included T-90 Bhisma and Main Battle Tank Arjun. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The recce element consisted of the 61 Cavalry in active combat uniform.

It was followed by a high mobility reconnaissance vehicle. Providing aerial support was the indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version, Rudra, in Prahar formation, demonstrating battlefield shaping.

The combat elements then followed with T-90 Bhisma and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais with aerial support from Apache AH-64E and Prachand Light Combat Helicopter.

Other Mechanised Columns include BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle, along with Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-2.

A glass-cased model depicting the integrated operational centre, portraying the Operation Sindoor and the planned ambitious 'Sudarshan Chakra' air defence system also rolled down Kartavya Path, led by a woman Army officer.

These included Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft, complemented by strategic assets - C-130 and C-295, as well as the Indian Navy's P-8i aircraft.

The formations include Arjan, Vajraang, Varuna and Vijay.

On ground, the parade included BrahMos and Akash weapon systems, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Dhanush artillery gun, Divyastra Battery, and a static display of some drones.

Universal Rocket Launcher System (URLS) Suryastra, which can carry out surface-to-surface strikes up to 300 km, was showcased at the parade for the first time, officials said.

Mechanised columns such as BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle, and the Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-2, among other combat elements, were also on display.

Newly-raised Bhairav light commando battalion and Shaktiban Regiment, Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels were part of the ceremonial event for the first time, officials said.

The overarching theme of the ceremonial event was 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.