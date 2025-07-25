HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Op Sindoor: Less than 50 weapons brought Pak to talking table, says IAF

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 25, 2025 18:48 IST

Indian Air Force's vice chief Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari on Friday said India's Operation Sindoor has demonstrated how fewer than 50 weapons can bring an adversary to the talking table, and termed it an example that should be studied.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said this during an interactive session of a seminar held here by the think-tank Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS) and the College of Air Warfare.

"We discussed a lot about cost-benefit, especially of air power. There is no greater example... I think what we did in Operation Sindoor," he said, and added that fewer than 50 weapons can "bring an adversary to a talking table".

 

"I think that is an example that should be studied, and I am sure it will be studied subsequently, maybe it is too short a time since the operation..." the Vice Chief of Air Staff said during the first session of the seminar.

Air Marshal Tiwari made the remarks while sitting among the audience.

He further said if you work out unmanned versus manned systems, "I think manned (one) still has a huge advantage and will remain for some time".

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan also attended the event that saw the presence of several former chiefs of the IAF and some defence attaches of foreign countries.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and decimated multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between two nuclear-armed neighbours halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

India Must Be Ready For Next War With Pakistan
'Operation Sindoor Was A Dream Operation'
Operation Sindoor: Precision Of Surprise
How China Supported Pakistan's Attacks
India And Pakistan Enter A Dangerous Era
