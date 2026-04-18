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Rajasthan SDM Suspended Following Corruption Arrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 18, 2026 20:42 IST

Rajasthan government suspends a Sub-Divisional Magistrate after she was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe, highlighting the state's commitment to tackling corruption.

Key Points

  • Rajasthan government suspends SDM Kajal Meena after her arrest.
  • Meena was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for alleged offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
  • The suspension order was issued under Rule 13 of the Rajasthan Civil Services Rules.
  • Meena and two other employees were allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000.

The Rajasthan government on Saturday suspended Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kajal Meena following her arrest in a corruption case.

Meena, posted as SDM in Karauli, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on April 16 after being prima facie found involved in an offence punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

 

Details of the Suspension Order

The department of personnel issued the suspension order on Saturday.

She was suspended under Rule 13 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1958, from the date of her arrest.

Bribery Allegations and Arrest

The ACB arrested Meena, her reader and another employee in Karauli district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000.

Meena, her reader Dinesh Kumar Saini, and senior assistant Praveen Dhakad were caught red-handed in Nadoti town while allegedly taking the bribe for issuing a final decree related to a land dispute.

Background of Kajal Meena

Meena, a 2024 batch Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer and a topper in the ST category, was posted as Assistant Collector (Under Training) in Tonk, and then as Sub Divisional Officer, Suhagpura, in Pratapgarh district.

Under the Prevention of Corruption Act in India, Meena could face imprisonment and fines if convicted. The Anti-Corruption Bureau will likely conduct further investigations, including gathering evidence and recording witness statements, before filing a chargesheet in court.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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