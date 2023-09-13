News
In Meghwal vs Meghwal, BJP backs Union minister, suspends MLA

In Meghwal vs Meghwal, BJP backs Union minister, suspends MLA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 13, 2023 19:49 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday suspended Rajasthan MLA Kailash Meghwal from its primary membership after he levelled corruption allegations against Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

IMAGE: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The action followed a show-cause notice to the Shahpura MLA, who is a former Speaker of the state assembly, from the party's state unit president CP Joshi.

 

“The party president has suspended his primary membership and the matter has been referred to the (state-level) disciplinary committee for further action,” the panel's chairperson Onkar Singh Lakhawat said.

The Meghwal versus Meghwal row erupted in the party as it geared up to take on the ruling Congress in Rajasthan in the assembly polls.

The MLA was served the notice on August 29, a day after he called the Union minister “corrupt number one”.

On Wednesday, he repeated the corruption allegation while accusing the party of sidelining him, turning him into “a zero from a hero”.

The 89-year-old veteran, who has also been a minister in Rajasthan and at the Centre, said he replied Tuesday to the notice. There was no indication at his press conference that the party had made its decision.

The MLA demanded again that Arjun Ram Meghwal should be removed from his cabinet post while there are “pending cases” against him.

“I have written to the prime minister that until the cases pending in the court are decided, he should be removed from the post of a minister. I hope that the prime minister will take the right decision,” Kailash Meghwal told reporters.

He claimed that a case registered by the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau against Arjun Ram Meghwal is pending since 2014.

The MLA said he will also write to the Election Commission seeking the cancellation of the minister's membership of Parliament, claiming there is an “allegation” that Arjun Ram Meghwal submitted a “false affidavit” ahead of the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections.

“Action should be taken on that also,” he said.

“This is not an election stunt,” he said.

The MLA added that when Arjun Ram Meghwal became the law minister he found another reason to be alert as it was not right that a “corrupt person” occupies the post.

“So I started collecting material against him,” Kailash Meghwal said.

The MLA complained that he was being ignored by his party.

“I was once a hero in this party and today I am a zero from a hero. Did you see me anywhere in the four 'parivartan yatras'? The only reason for this is that Arjun Ram Meghwal is being given more encouragement and promoted as a Scheduled Caste leader in the BJP.”

He said he regretted that people in the party were comparing the minister with BR Ambedkar to 'glorify' him.

“I will remain active in politics and will not leave it,” he said when asked about being "sidelined" in the party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
