HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Rajasthan panchayat bans camera phones for daughters-in-law

Rajasthan panchayat bans camera phones for daughters-in-law

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 23, 2025 10:20 IST

x

A village panchayat in Rajasthan's Jalore district has prohibited daughters-in-law and young women from 15 villages from using phones with cameras starting January 26.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additionally, taking a phone to public functions or a neighbour's house will also be banned. Instead, they will only be allowed to use keypad phones instead of smartphones.

This decision was made during a meeting of the Chaudhary community held on Sunday in Gazipur village, Jalore district, chaired by Sujnaram Chaudhary, the president of the 14 pattis (subdivisions).

 

Speaking to PTI, Chaudhary said that Panch Himmtaram announced the decision.

According to Himmtaram, after discussions among panch members and community members, it was decided that daughters-in-law and young women would exclusively use keypad phones for calling.

School-going girls who need mobile phones for their studies may use them only at home. They are not allowed to take mobile phones to weddings, social events, or even to a neighbour's house, Chaudhary further explained, Chaudhary mentioned further.

In response to the opposition regarding the panchayat's decision, Chaudhary clarified that this measure was taken because children often use the mobile phones of women in their households, which may negatively affect their eyesight. He noted that some women give their phones to children to keep them distracted, allowing them to focus on their daily chores.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

10 villages in Uttar Pradesh have banned cell phones and jeans for girls
10 villages in Uttar Pradesh have banned cell phones and jeans for girls
I do not like women wearing 'skimpy clothes': BJP leader
I do not like women wearing 'skimpy clothes': BJP leader
Jharkhand horror: 10-year-old raped on panchayat diktat
Jharkhand horror: 10-year-old raped on panchayat diktat
'Women in India should feel safe wearing what she wants'
'Women in India should feel safe wearing what she wants'
'The burkini ban is ridiculous'
'The burkini ban is ridiculous'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 2

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

VIDEOS

Harnaaz Sandhu Rocks Oversized Coat at Airport0:45

Harnaaz Sandhu Rocks Oversized Coat at Airport

Rehearsals for the 26th January Republic Day parade underway at Kartavya Path1:08

Rehearsals for the 26th January Republic Day parade...

Nature's Masterpiece: The Aravalli Hills from Above5:09

Nature's Masterpiece: The Aravalli Hills from Above

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO