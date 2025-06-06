HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » I do not like women wearing less clothes: BJP leader

I do not like women wearing less clothes: BJP leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 06, 2025 10:12 IST

x

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has said he disapproves the trend of women wearing “skimpy clothes”, which, he insisted, was a foreign concept of beauty and not in consonance with the Indian tradition.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. Photograph: @KailashOnline/X

Citing Indian culture, the minister said that he considered women as a “form of goddess”.

“If a girl here (in India) wears good and pretty clothes, does good makeup and wears nice jewellery, then people consider her very beautiful. But abroad, if a (woman) wears less clothing, then it is considered good. Now, this is their (foreigners') thinking,” maintained Vijayvargiya.

He made the remarks on Thursday while terming inappropriate a foreign proverb that compares the short speeches of leaders with the short clothes of women.

 

Vijayvargiya praised the brief speech given by local unit president of Bharatiya Janata Party Sumit Mishra at a programme organised on World Environment Day in his hometown Indore, and said he favoured short public addresses.

“Look, there is a western saying which is not good, but this saying is discussed a lot in foreign countries... It is said there (abroad) that just as a girl wearing less clothing is beautiful, similarly a leader giving a short speech is also very good. There is such a saying in foreign countries, but I do not follow it,” said the BJP leader.

Amidst laughter and applause from the audience, the cabinet minister averred he does not consider this foreign saying appropriate.

“I do not follow this saying. I believe in our country (India), women are a form of goddess. They should wear very good clothes,” he told the gathering.

Speaking further, Vijayvargiya said, “I do not like (women) wearing less clothes. Many a time, girls come to take selfies with me. I tell them they should come by wearing good clothes and then get a selfie clicked with me.”

A video of Vijayvargiya's remarks regarding women's clothing is being widely circulated on social media. Several BJP leaders were present at the event along with local public representatives.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Women in India should feel safe wearing what she wants'
'Women in India should feel safe wearing what she wants'
'Wearing revealing clothes doesn't make you sexy'
'Wearing revealing clothes doesn't make you sexy'
'The burkini ban is ridiculous'
'The burkini ban is ridiculous'
'A woman doesn't need to wear pants to show she is the boss'
'A woman doesn't need to wear pants to show she is the boss'
What Freedom means for Women
What Freedom means for Women

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Gajar Halwas Yum Enough For Shukla To Take To Space

webstory image 2

OnePlus 13s Rolls Out In India Starting At ₹54,999

webstory image 3

7 Ways India Is Protecting The Environment

VIDEOS

PM Modi plants Sindoor sapling at his residence on World Environment Day2:01

PM Modi plants Sindoor sapling at his residence on World...

Apoorva Makhija looks gorgeous!1:15

Apoorva Makhija looks gorgeous!

'Totally supportive': Tharoor shares insights on meeting with Vance in US0:38

'Totally supportive': Tharoor shares insights on meeting...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD