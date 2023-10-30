News
Raj police nab suspected spy for sharing strategic info with ISI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 30, 2023 00:02 IST
The Rajasthan police arrested an alleged spy for sharing strategic information after he was caught in the honey trap of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, the police said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additional DGP (intelligence) S Sengathir said that during the continuous monitoring of the activities of ISI, it came to light Narendra Kumar, a resident of Anandgarh Khajuwala located near the India-Pakistan International Border in Bikaner, had contacted Pakistani Intelligence Agency through social media and was in constant touch with two female handlers and was sharing strategic information.

 

Sengathir said that during the interrogation Narendra Kumar said that about two years ago, he came in contact with an account running in the name of "Poonam Bajwa" on Facebook.

Describing herself as a resident of Bhatinda, Poonam claimed she was working as a data entry operator in the Border Security Force.

He said Poonam befriended Narendra and lured him for marriage in the future and they shared their WhatsApp numbers.

While being in constant touch with Narendra, Poonam used to demand sensitive information about the situation on the international border like road bridges, BSF posts, towers, photographs of Army vehicles, and photographs and videos of restricted places.

Sengathir said that Narendra was also in contact with another female Pakistani handler for some time.

The woman, Sunita, introduced herself as a journalist, and used to ask for information about the border area. He was also sharing strategic information with this agent.

He said that during the joint interrogation of the accused and technical examination of the mobile phone, it was found that he was caught in the honeytrap of female Pakistani handlers and provided sensitive information of strategic importance related to the international border area.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, the police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

