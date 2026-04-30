Rajasthan Government Prioritises Girls' Education And Development

Rajasthan is making significant strides in girls' education, focusing on infrastructure expansion and quality education initiatives under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's leadership.

Key Points Rajasthan government is prioritising girls' education through infrastructure development and access to quality education.

The state government aims to generate six lakh jobs in the private sector and four lakh in the public sector.

Daytime electricity supply is being extended to farmers across Rajasthan by 2027.

The government claims to have prevented examination paper leaks, ensuring fair opportunities for youth.

Rajasthan Chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Thursday that the state is making rapid progress in girls' education, with the government focusing on expanding infrastructure and ensuring access to quality education for girls.

Addressing a function in Rohat, Pali, after inaugurating a newly constructed girls' college at a Gurukul institution, Sharma said development in any sector is possible only when youths receive quality education.

Government's Development Roadmap

According to an official statement, he said the state government, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, has prepared a development roadmap focusing on youth, women, farmers and labourers.

Sharma said the government is prioritising development in key sectors, including power and water, adding that daytime electricity supply is currently being provided to farmers in 24 districts and will be extended across the state by 2027.

Job Creation Initiatives

He said the government is working towards generating six lakh jobs in the private sector and four lakh in the public sector. About 1.25 lakh government appointments have already been made, while recruitment is underway for 1.33 lakh posts, he said.

Efforts to Prevent Examination Irregularities

The chief minister said examination paper leaks shattered the dreams of youth during the previous government's tenure, but claimed that no such incidents have occurred under the present dispensation.

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary, who was present on the occasion, said the Centre has been consistently working to promote girls' education and enhance women's representation.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the college building, offered prayers at the Anjani Mata temple and interacted with students as part of the initiative to empower and educate women.