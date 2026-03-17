Rajasthan CM Highlights Job Creation and Youth Empowerment Initiatives

Rajasthan's government is actively creating job opportunities and empowering youth through various initiatives, including providing over 1.25 lakh government jobs and promoting entrepreneurship with schemes like the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojna.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rajasthan government has provided over 1.25 lakh government jobs since the BJP came to power.

Recruitment processes are underway for more than 1.33 lakh government posts in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan government is taking strict action to prevent paper leak incidents in recruitment exams.

Initiatives are being implemented to promote youth entrepreneurship through schemes like Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojna.

The government is investing in skill development and providing financial support to startups in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said over 1.25 lakh government jobs have already been provided since the BJP came to power in the state and recruitment processes for more than 1.33 lakh posts are underway.

He also said strict action has been taken to curb paper leak incidents, with over 420 accused arrested so far.

Addressing a programme organised on 'Rajasthan Yuva Shakti Diwas' at a school in Mansarovar here, Sharma said his government is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of young people and urged them to work hard, assuring full support from the state.

He said that the youth are the biggest strength of the nation and will play a key role in achieving the goal of a developed India and Rajasthan.

He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development works related to education, skill development, entrepreneurship and sports worth over Rs 485 crore. During the event, skill upgradation certificates were distributed to 9,432 youths, while 403 startups received viability gap funding totalling Rs 11.45 crore.

Government Initiatives for Youth

Highlighting government initiatives, the chief minister said steps have been taken to promote entrepreneurship through youth policies and schemes, including interest-free loans under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojna.

He added that efforts are underway to provide employment opportunities and encourage youth to become job creators.

Sharma said over 1.25 lakh government jobs have already been provided, while recruitment processes for more than 1.33 lakh posts are underway and a recruitment calendar for over one lakh additional posts has been issued.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and other officials were also present at the event, the statement said.