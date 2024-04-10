News
Raj Thackeray is supporting Maharashtra's 'enemies': Raut

Raj Thackeray is supporting Maharashtra's 'enemies': Raut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 10, 2024 13:16 IST
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday took a dig at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, saying doubt arises in the minds of people when an outfit formed to safeguard the pride of Maharashtra backs its "enemies".

IMAGE: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray being felicitated during the 'Gudi Padwa' rally being held at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai on April 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Raut's comments come a day after MNS president Thackeray announced unconditional support to the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP in the state and backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MNS leader did not elaborate whether his party, which has not fielded any candidate so far, will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday, Raut said his party is fighting for Maharashtra's pride.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken in its fold "all corrupt persons".

 

"Businesses are driven away from Maharashtra, attempts are being made to break and cripple Mumbai. In such circumstances, if a party formed for Maharashtra pride backs enemies of Maharashtra, then a doubt arises in the minds of people. He (Raj Thackeray) has to answer the questions," Raut said.

On Tuesday, addressing his party's annual rally in Mumbai on Gudi Padwa (traditional Maharashtra New Year that symbolises fresh beginnings, auspiciousness), Raj Thackeray said he expects PM Modi to focus on the concerns of the youth and maintained the state should get a larger share of central revenue keeping in mind taxes it pays.

"I don't have any expectations. When there is a need for a strong leadership in the country, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will back the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP unconditionally. It is only for Narendra Modi," he asserted.

He had also attacked his cousin and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Raut for criticising Modi.

Uddhav Thackeray parted ways with long-term ally BJP in 2019 over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post and formed government in alliance with the Congress and NCP (then undivided).

The Shiv Sena suffered a split in June 2022 when a majority of its MLAs, led by now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, revolted against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. Uddhav Thackeray quit as CM following the revolt.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
