News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Raj Thackeray meets Shah amid buzz of MNS-BJP tie-up

Raj Thackeray meets Shah amid buzz of MNS-BJP tie-up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 19, 2024 15:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in an indication that the Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to ally with him for the Lok Sabha polls to boost its alliance in the western state.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: ANI Photo

Thackeray, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday, was joined by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde when he met Shah.

If the alliance is sealed, the MNS may be given one seat to contest from Mumbai, the Maharashtra capital where his cousin Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction enjoys some influence.

 

Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena, when it was undivided and led by his cousin.

However, his MNS could not make much impact even though he is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following.

His controversial comments against north Indians in the past had drawn sharp criticism from leaders from various political parties, including the BJP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Are Uddhav-Raj Planning To Reunite?
Are Uddhav-Raj Planning To Reunite?
Ugly politics as Sena, NCP in power and Oppn: MNS
Ugly politics as Sena, NCP in power and Oppn: MNS
'Raj Thackeray is facing wrath of his karma'
'Raj Thackeray is facing wrath of his karma'
Va-Va-Voom! Triptii Goes For The Kill
Va-Va-Voom! Triptii Goes For The Kill
Jolt to JMM as Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law joins BJP
Jolt to JMM as Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law joins BJP
B'luru man 'attacked' for playing bhajan, BJP protests
B'luru man 'attacked' for playing bhajan, BJP protests
'This is a story that should be told'
'This is a story that should be told'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Is MNS joining NDA? Raj Thackeray says...

Is MNS joining NDA? Raj Thackeray says...

Who 'Trapped' Raj Thackeray?

Who 'Trapped' Raj Thackeray?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances