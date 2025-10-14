HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Raj Thackeray's party men storm ABVP office in Pune

Raj Thackeray's party men storm ABVP office in Pune

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 14, 2025 11:03 IST

x

The police have registered a case against some members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) students' wing after they allegedly barged into the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's office following a dispute over posters at a college in Pune city, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

The accused allegedly tried to create a ruckus by locking the office of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Sadashiv Peth area on Monday afternoon, they said.

 

According to the police, some posters with the message to "boycott" MNS students' wing were put up at some places in Wadia College.

The posters had a mention of the ABVP. "Following this, some members of the MNS students' wing barged into the ABVP office in Sadashiv Peth and tried to create a ruckus," a Pune police official said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions against some members of the MNS students' wing, the official said.

An ABVP member said that an unidentified person put up posters in the Wadia College in the name of their outfit.

"Following the incident, we had a discussion with the MNS students' wing members, but since they wanted to do some stunt, they barged into the ABVP office and tried to create a ruckus," he claimed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Marathi movie 'Manache Shlok' screenings halted over title row
Marathi movie 'Manache Shlok' screenings halted over title row
MNS worker slaps woman over remark against Marathi
MNS worker slaps woman over remark against Marathi
Police, AAP workers clash at farmers' rally in Guj; 3 cops hurt
Police, AAP workers clash at farmers' rally in Guj; 3 cops hurt
Kunbi Tag For Marathas Triggers Quota Chaos In Maharashtra
Kunbi Tag For Marathas Triggers Quota Chaos In Maharashtra
Classroom kiss goes viral, Vadodara varsity orders probe
Classroom kiss goes viral, Vadodara varsity orders probe

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Kishore Kumar Classics

webstory image 2

10 Songs That Amitabh Sang

webstory image 3

10 Libraries In India You Must Visit

VIDEOS

Major Road Collapse in Bhopal Leaves 30-Foot-Deep Crater3:49

Major Road Collapse in Bhopal Leaves 30-Foot-Deep Crater

Trump Calls Italian PM 'Beautiful' During Gaza Summit0:35

Trump Calls Italian PM 'Beautiful' During Gaza Summit

Trump praises 'good friend' Modi in Egypt, gestures to Shehbaz Sharif behind him0:33

Trump praises 'good friend' Modi in Egypt, gestures to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO