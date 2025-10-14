Classroom kiss goes viral, Vadodara varsity orders probe

A video showing two students allegedly kissing inside a classroom at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (MSU) in Vadodara city has gone viral on social media platforms, prompting varsity authorities to order a probe on Monday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay.com

A preliminary probe suggests the video was purportedly recorded during a recently held 'backlog' exam in the prestigious university in Gujarat, said Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Prof Kalpana Gavli.

In the short video, a male student can be seen kissing a girl sitting next to him inside a classroom which appeared to be belonging to the Faculty of Arts.

It appears the video was shot using a mobile phone camera by an unidentified person and both the students were not aware about it.

After the video went viral, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers met Gavli on Monday and demanded strict action against both the students as well as the exam supervisor for failing to stop such activities.

Talking to reporters, she condemned the purported act and assured strict action against the students seen in the video and the person who shot the clip because mobile phones are not allowed inside classroom during exams.

"It appears the video was shot during the backlog exam currently being held by the faculty. This is totally unacceptable. We will first identify the students seen in the video and verify all facts. If they are found guilty, we will take action against them and think of rusticating them," stated the dean.

"The person who shot the video was also at fault because mobile phones are not allowed inside classrooms during exams. Once identified, we will take action against him also. Exam supervisors present in the classroom will be served a notice" she added.