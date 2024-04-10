News
Six years after Modi-mukt call, Raj Thackeray to hold poll rallies for PM

Source: PTI
Last updated on: April 10, 2024 18:31 IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray will address rallies in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a Shiv Sena leader said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: MNS chief Raj Thackeray during the 'Gudi Padwa' rally being held at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai, April 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A day after the MNS chief declared his unconditional support for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, Sanjay Shirsat, the spokesperson for the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claimed the move would avoid the potential vote division in elections.

 

"There was a possibility of vote division which could have resulted in us (Mahayuti) slightly missing our target to win 45 plus seats in Maharashtra. Now, we will definitely achieve our target," Shirsat told reporters.

Raj Thackeray on Tuesday announced unconditional support to the 'Mahayuti' alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party in the state and backed PM Modi, a move that is expected to bolster the ruling bloc's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

When asked whether the MNS chief will campaign for Mahayuti, Shirsat replied in the affirmative.

"Yes, he will hold rallies across the state, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. We will organise his rallies as per his schedule," he said.

Shirsat further said the chief minister would declare the Mahayuti nominee for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Chandrakant Khaire from Aurangabad against All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's sitting MP Imtiaz Jaleel.

"The prime minister is scheduled to address a poll rally today (in Ramtek). Tomorrow, CM Shinde will declare the name of the candidate for Aurangabad," Shirsat added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
