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Home  » News » Rain lashes several areas in north; fog returns in Delhi

Rain lashes several areas in north; fog returns in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 21:34 IST

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North India is experiencing a mix of weather conditions, including rainfall in Rajasthan, fog in Delhi, and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, leading to fluctuating temperatures across the region.

Rain lashes Delhi

IMAGE: A view of India Gate and Kartavya path amid rain, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Several North Indian states experienced light to moderate rainfall, with eastern Rajasthan receiving significant precipitation.
  • Delhi saw a return of fog and a dip in minimum temperature, even as maximum temperatures increased.
  • High altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, while lower areas were hit by widespread rains.
  • Air quality in Delhi remained satisfactory, with forecasts predicting moderate levels in the coming days.
  • Uttar Pradesh experienced relatively cool temperatures with some rainfall recorded in certain districts.

Delhi woke up to a shroud of fog on Saturday with the minimum temperature dipping to 13 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees below the normal, as a chilly wind swept the city.

Even as the maximum temperature in Delhi saw a significant increase, the national capital remained under the influence of chilly winds, a day after Delhi recorded its coldest March day in six years and the cleanest air day in five months.

 

Safdarjung recorded a minimum of 13 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees below the normal and a drop from 16 degrees Celsius recorded on Friday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees above the normal and a 5.7 degrees increase from Friday's maximum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 94 (satisfactory) at 8 am on Saturday. The air quality is likely to be in the 'moderate' category from Saturday to March 23, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.

While no rain was recorded on Saturday, the Met department said that strong surface winds of speed 20-30 kmph continued throughout the day. Forecasts by IMD suggest the possibility of very light rain on Monday, along with thunderstorms and lightning during the forenoon to afternoon hours.

Rajasthan Rainfall Update

Parts of eastern Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours, with Mandawa in the Jhunjhunu district the wettest at 18 mm, the local meteorological centre said on Saturday.

According to the weather office, the maximum temperature in most parts of the state ranged between 26 degrees and 30 degrees Celsius, two to eight degrees below normal, with Jaisalmer recording the highest temperature at 30.6 degrees Celsius.

Under the partial influence of a weak western disturbance, light rain accompanied by thunder is likely in parts of western Rajasthan, including Jodhpur, Bikaner and the Shekhawati region, on Sunday, the weather office said.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Conditions

Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow remained relatively cool on Sunday with maximum temperature touching 25.9 degrees Celsius, 7.9 degrees below the normal, the meteorological department said. It recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius.

Ballia recorded a rainfall of 1.2 mm, while Bahraich and Sultanpur recorded one mm each. Rainfall in traces was recorded in the Lakhimpur Kheri district, the department said.

The forecast for Lucknow and its neighbouring areas is partly cloudy sky becoming mainly clear. The maximum and minimum temperature will be 29 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Himachal Pradesh Snowfall and Rain

High altitude tribal areas in Himachal Pradesh experienced moderate to heavy snowfall for the fifth day on Saturday, while some mid and lower areas were lashed by widespread rains, causing a sharp fall in mercury.

However, most parts of the state had a dry day on Saturday and bright sunshine greeted people, providing them relief from inclement weather conditions.

Sangla received 20.5 cm of snow, followed by Kalpa 18.2 cm, Keylong 10.0 cm, Hansa 7.5 cm, Gondla 4 cm and Kukumseri 2.1cm since Friday evening.

Kandaghat was the wettest with 50 mm rain, followed by Jatton Barrage, Manali, Shimla, Gohar and Berthin, which received more than 40 mm of rain.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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