35 dead after rain, storm hit Gujarat, MP, Rajasthan

Last updated on: April 17, 2019 14:15 IST

Unseasonal rain and dust storm hit several parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, leaving at least 35 people dead and several injured, officials said on Wednesday.

Image used for representative purposes only.

Rain and dust storm were reported from areas including districts in North Gujarat and Saurashtra region on Tuesday afternoon.

"According to preliminary reports coming from different parts of the state, at least 10 people have lost their lives," G B Manglpara, Gujarat government's director (Relief) said.

"Most of the deaths were reported in North Gujarat due to lightning strike and falling of trees," he said.

Also, a portion of a tent erected for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Himmatnagar town of North Gujarat was also damaged in the dust storm, an official earlier said.

On Wednesday morning, Modi expressed anguish over the loss of lives and said the authorities are monitoring the situation very closely and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.

In a tweet, the prime minister's office said, Modi has approved an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the kin of those who have lost their lives.

In Rajasthan, gusty winds accompanied with rains affected normal life.

Several trees and electric poles were uprooted in different parts due to high velocity winds of nearly 60 kmph.

“4 persons died in Jhalawar and as many in Jaipur while one person each died in Baran and Udaipur,” Relief Secretary, Ashutosh A T Pednekar said.

“There are 3-4 more deaths and we are confirming whether they are related to rains,” he said.

In Jhalawar, two children were killed in lightning strike and two others died when a wall collapsed. One person in Udaipur died due in a lightning strike whereas a man died due to a wall collapse in Jaipur.

A compensation of Rs 4 lakh each has been announced for families of the victims.

The weather turned rough due to Western Disturbance and winds with moisture from Arabian sea and the Bay of Bengal.

In Madhya Pradesh, 15 people were kileld and other several injured rains lashed some parts of the central state.

According to officials, rains lashed some parts of the state on Tuesday night, claiming three lives each in Indore, Dhar and Shajapur, two in Ratlam and one each in Alirajpur, Rajgarh, Sehore and Chhindwara districts.

Two minors in Dhar's Pipalla and Dahi villages died when they were struck by lightning, Superintendent of Police Birendra Singh said.

A one-year-old child was killed and three others injured in a similar incident in Malpura village, he said.

Besides, three persons, including a teenage boy and a girl, were killed in Indore's Hatod area in lightning strike while they were standing under a tree, another police official said.

In Shajapur also, three persons were killed in separate incidents when thunderstorm and lightning hit them, an official at the district police control room said.

In Ratlam district, a 13-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man were killed and another minor girl received serious injuries when lightning struck them, Additional Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Singh Bakliwar said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath expressed grief over the deaths and took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet on unseasonal rains, charging he was concerned only about his home state Gujarat.

"Modiji, you are the PM of the country and not of Gujarat. In MP also, more than 10 persons were killed because of unseasonal rains, storm and lightning. But you have confined your feelings to Gujarat only. Though your party has no government here people live here also," Nath said in a tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Modi expressed anguish over loss of lives in various parts of Gujarat due to unseasonal rain.

"Authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. All possible assistance is being given to those affected," he tweeted.

Later the prime minister said, "We stand in solidarity with all those affected due to unseasonal rainfall in various parts of the country."