HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Railways add 116 coaches in 37 trains as IndiGo turmoil hits flyers

Railways add 116 coaches in 37 trains as IndiGo turmoil hits flyers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 06, 2025 08:53 IST

x

The railway ministry on Friday decided to increase 116 coaches in 37 premium trains for the convenience of travellers in view of the disruption of Indigo airline's flight services.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

"These trains originate from important stations such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jammu Tawi, Patna, Howrah and Chennai, and provide connectivity to several big and small cities," officials said.

They added that these changes will be introduced from the upcoming services of these trains and will continue till the problem persists.

 

Earlier, the Northern Railway decided to increase 3AC and Chair Car coaches in four premium trains.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said that one 3AC coach each in 12425/26 Jammu Rajdhani express and 12424/23 Dibrugarh Rajdhani express have been increased after experiencing a surge in passengers' travel needs.

"Similarly, one AC Chair Car coach each in Chandigarh 12045/46 Shatabdi express and 12030/29 Amritsar Shatabdi express have also been augmented," Upadhyay added.

According to sources, the railways is ready to increase the number of all types of AC coaches in several premium trains due to a sudden surge in the passengers' demand.

"We are keeping a watch on the situation very closely. If the situation demands, we might run special fully air-conditioned trains on several routes connecting big and small cities so that passengers do not need to face inconvenience due to flight disruptions," a railway official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IndiGo apologises for flight disruptions, says...
IndiGo apologises for flight disruptions, says...
Cancellation, delayed: IndiGo crisis sparks chaos at airports
Cancellation, delayed: IndiGo crisis sparks chaos at airports
IndiGo cancellations: Domestic airfares shoot up, nearing Rs 1 lakh
IndiGo cancellations: Domestic airfares shoot up, nearing Rs 1 lakh
IndiGo's woes worsen: Over 400 flights cancelled today
IndiGo's woes worsen: Over 400 flights cancelled today
IndiGo operations to normalise in 3 days, says govt; launches probe
IndiGo operations to normalise in 3 days, says govt; launches probe

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

President Murmu Hosts President Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan0:50

President Murmu Hosts President Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Watch how Putin paid tribute to 'Father of India'5:25

Watch how Putin paid tribute to 'Father of India'

Aviation Expert Blasts IndiGo: 'They Ignored Pilot Rules, Chaos Was Inevitable'2:30

Aviation Expert Blasts IndiGo: 'They Ignored Pilot Rules,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO