HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » IndiGo operations to normalise in 3 days, says govt; launches probe

IndiGo operations to normalise in 3 days, says govt; launches probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 05, 2025 18:28 IST

x

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Friday said various operational measures, including keeping new flight duty norms in abeyance, will help address the IndiGo flight disruptions, and complete restoration of services is expected in next three days.

IMAGE: Passengers wait with their baggage as many IndiGo flight services stand cancelled at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, in Kolkata on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The government has also decided to institute a high-level inquiry to determine the reasons and accountability for the IndiGo disruptions that has resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays in the past four days.

The civil aviation ministry has taken urgent and proactive measures to address the ongoing disruption in flight schedules, particularly those of Indigo airlines, Naidu said in a statement.

 

"The Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) orders of the DGCA have been placed in abeyance with immediate effect. Without compromising on air safety, this decision has been taken solely in the interest of passengers, especially senior citizens, students, patients, and others who rely on timely air travel for essential needs," he said.

According to him, the operational measures have been initiated to ensure that normal airline services are restored at the earliest.

"Based on the immediate implementation of these directives, we expect that flight schedules will begin to stabilise and return to normal by tomorrow. We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within the next three days," the minister said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

After IndiGo chaos, DGCA withdraws flight duty norms
After IndiGo chaos, DGCA withdraws flight duty norms
IndiGo apologises for flight disruptions, says...
IndiGo apologises for flight disruptions, says...
IndiGo's woes worsen; 500 flights nixed, no Delhi departures
IndiGo's woes worsen; 500 flights nixed, no Delhi departures
DGCA chief urges pilots to help stabilise flight ops
DGCA chief urges pilots to help stabilise flight ops
Cancellation, delayed: IndiGo crisis sparks chaos at airports
Cancellation, delayed: IndiGo crisis sparks chaos at airports

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Putin introduces Russian Delegation to Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan1:18

Putin introduces Russian Delegation to Murmu at...

Putin in India: The Defining Moments Captured on Video0:42

Putin in India: The Defining Moments Captured on Video

Hina Khan Stuns in a Stylish Dress - Her Smile Steals the Show!1:19

Hina Khan Stuns in a Stylish Dress - Her Smile Steals the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO