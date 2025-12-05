HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo apologises for flight disruptions, says...

December 05, 2025 17:31 IST

IndiGo said that Friday should be the day with highest number of cancellations, as the airline is taking necessary steps to reboot its systems and schedules for progressive improvement.

IMAGE: Passengers look at a flight information display as many IndiGo flight services stand cancelled at Jaiprakash Narayan International Airport, in Patna, December 5, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Short-term proactive concellations are being made to ease operations, decongest the airports to prepare for starting stronger tomorrow," the airline said in a post on X.

 

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and delayed, leaving passengers stranded at airports as the flight disruptions continued for the fourth day on Friday.

Deeply apologising for the disruptions, IndiGo said the situation will not be resolved overnight.

"Today should be the day with highest number of cancellations, as we are doing all that is necessary to reboot all our systems and schedules for progressive improvement starting tomorrow," it said.

IndiGo on Friday cancelled all its departing domestic flights from Delhi airport until midnight, as the airline continues to grapple with significant operational disruptions.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has cancelled all departing flights from Chennai airport till 6 pm on Friday, according to sources.

